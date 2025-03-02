Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win

Colton Parayko, Pavel Buchnevich and Zack Bolduc each scored for the Blues (29-26-6), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to improve to 5-0-1 in his past six starts.

Robert Thomas had an assist to extend his point and assist streak to nine games (13 points; four goals, nine assists).

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (31-19-8), who lost their third straight (0-2-1) after going 5-0-1 in their previous six games. David Rittich made 30 saves.

Fiala’s power-play goal at 3:43 of the first gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Parayko tied it 1-1 at 9:37 with his third goal in four games when he finished a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle off a Jordan Kyrou fake shot, then pass.

Buchnevich made it 2-1 at 18:07 when the forward found a loose puck after Rittich initially tried to cover it up but the puck stayed loose in the crease.

Bolduc’s breakaway goal at 9:27 of the second period gave the Blues a 3-1 lead after Mathieu Joseph blocked Vladislav Gavrikov’s wrister from the point, the puck caromed out towards center ice and Bolduc was the only player to locate it after it bounded in the air.

Buchnevich thought he had a second goal at the end of the second period, but his slap shot just inside the blue line did not beat the clock after a review.

Holloway's wrist shot from the high slot at 1:34 of the third period made it a 4-1 final.