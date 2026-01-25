Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Alex Laferriere had a goal and an assist for the Kings (21-16-13), who have won two straight after four consecutive losses (0-1-3). Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

“We started good, but that second period with three goals allowed in a short amount of time was really disappointing,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “We made mistakes … we gave them three, but I really liked the push back after that to tie it was important, and I thought the third period was our best period. They scored one late but the third period, we had chances. It was nice to see the one go in to get us ahead.”

Adrian Kempe also scored in the shootout for the Kings. Dalibor Dvorsky scored for the Blues in the third round to keep the shootout alive.

“It’s fun to be put in those situations and to have the confidence from the guys that know you can score,” Moore said of the shootout.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice for the Blues (19-24-9), who have lost four straight (0-3-1), including 3-2 at the Dallas Stars on Friday. The loss also ended St. Louis' four-game home winning streak. Joel Hofer made 24 saves.

“I did not like our first 10 minutes of the game,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought they vastly started the game a lot better than we did. Their forwards were skating, we were getting caught from behind, we had too many turnovers at the red line and then I thought in the second period, we came out skating ourselves and we got a little more physical and we started winning more battles. You can say we were playing north really well.

“It would have been great if we won the game on Dvorsky’s breakaway (in overtime). That would have really capped off a really solid hockey effort by our team. There’s some things defensively that we need to clean up again. You can’t be happy any time you give up four goals.”

Moore put in a rebound at 11:34 of the third period to give the Kings a 4-3 lead with his 100th NHL goal. The Blues challenged for offside, but the goal was upheld after video review.