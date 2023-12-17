Kopitar, Kings recover for shootout win against Kraken to end 3-game skid

Carl Grundstrom scored in the ninth round of the shootout to win it.

“Obviously, kind of a relief to win that game,” Los Angeles center Phillip Danault said. “We knew we weren’t playing well the last couple of games, so it was a big game for us. Doing it that way was very stressful, but it was fun.”

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings (17-6-4), who were 0-2-1 in their previous three games. Cam Talbot made 17 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it late in the third period, and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken (10-14-8), who had won two straight and were unable to complete their first three-game winning streak of the season. Joey Daccord made 36 saves.

“Battle level was high, and that’s a big part of our game,” Seattle center Yanni Gourde said. “If we do that on a consistent basis, we’re going to win more games than we’re going to lose.”