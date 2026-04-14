Kings clinch playoff berth with win against Kraken

Along with the Kings' win, the San Jose Sharks' 3-2 regulation victory against the Nashville Predators helped Los Angeles secure a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere each had a goal and an assist, Adrian Kempe scored, and Anton Forsberg had 28 saves for the Kings (35-26-19), who pushed their point streak to six games (5-0-1) with five wins in a row.

Adam Larsson, Frederick Gaudreau and Bobby McMann scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (34-35-11), who had won their past two after losing their previous six. Nikke Kokko made 25 saves after winning his first NHL start, 4-1 against the Calgary Flames, on Saturday.

Byfield made it 1-0 off a 2-on-1 rush with Moore at 2:43 of the first period. After an offensive zone face-off, Byfield poked the puck past Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren at the blue line and raced up ice before getting a wrist shot under the cross bar from the top of the right circle.

Byfield scored his second of the game to make it 2-0 at 13:19 after Seattle forward Jordan Eberle’s pass intended for Lindgren at the Los Angeles blue line hopped over Lindgren’s stick. On a breakaway, Byfield deked to his left and chipped back to the right to put the puck under Kokko’s glove.

Moore pushed it to 3-0 at 7:13 of the second period. Laferriere’s snap shot from the top of the slot missed the net but bounced off the end boards to Moore in the left circle, who wristed it over Kokko’s glove.

Larsson cut the deficit to 3-1 at 1:53 of the third period, taking a feed from Beniers at the point and sending a wrist shot through traffic and inside the left post.

Gaudreau got Seattle within 3-2 at 8:08 after Ryan Winterton forced a turnover behind the net to Kaapo Kakko, who made a cross-crease pass to Gaudreau at the left post for a tap-in goal.

Kempe regained a 4-2 lead off a 2-on-1 with Anze Kopitar at 12:29, snapping Kopitar’s feed through Kokko’s five-hole from the right circle.

With Kokko pulled for an extra skater, McMann cut it again to 4-3 at 17:33, taking Beniers’ low-to-high pass in the right circle and snapping a shot past Forsberg’s blocker.

Laferriere added an empty-netter at 19:58 on the power play for the 5-3 final.