Kings at Kraken projected lineups

KINGS (14-8-7) at KRAKEN (11-10-6)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Meyers, a center, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Catton was placed on injured reserve; he blocked a shot with his right hand during the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but remained in the game.

