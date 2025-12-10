Kings at Kraken projected lineups

KINGS (14-8-7) at KRAKEN (11-10-6)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Meyers, a center, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Catton was placed on injured reserve; he blocked a shot with his right hand during the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but remained in the game.