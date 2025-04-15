Kings at Kraken projected lineups

KINGS (47-24-9) at KRAKEN (35-40-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare -- Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Drew Doughty, Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis
Injured: Quinton Byfield (upper body), Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Winterton -- Tye Kartye -- Michael Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday . ... Rittich could start after playing 11:47 in relief of Kuemper on Monday. ... Byfield is not expected to play; the center was injured in the second period Monday after being cross-checked by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Ottavainen is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday; all six regular defensemen participated in Seattle's skate, so it is unclear who Ottavainen will replace in the lineup.