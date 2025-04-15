Kings at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (47-24-9) at KRAKEN (35-40-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare -- Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Drew Doughty, Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis

Injured: Quinton Byfield (upper body), Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Winterton -- Tye Kartye -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday . ... Rittich could start after playing 11:47 in relief of Kuemper on Monday. ... Byfield is not expected to play; the center was injured in the second period Monday after being cross-checked by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Ottavainen is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday; all six regular defensemen participated in Seattle's skate, so it is unclear who Ottavainen will replace in the lineup.

