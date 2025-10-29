Clarke scores in 3rd, Kings hold off comeback from Sharks

Clarke walked freely down the right wing, and his wrist shot beat Yaroslav Askarov over the glove at 13:20.

Clarke also had an assist for the Kings (5-3-3), who have won four of their past five games and extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Malott and Drew Doughty also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

Philipp Kurashev and Alexander Wennberg each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (2-6-2), who tied the game in the third period after trailing 3-0. Will Smith also scored for San Jose, and Askarov made ten saves.

Perry put the Kings in front 1-0 at 10:54 of the first period. Clarke's shot from the top of the right circle tipped off Collin Graf's stick and got behind Askarov. Perry stuffed the loose puck in at the goal line.

Malott pushed the lead to 2-0 at 3:21 of the second period. On a 2-on-1, Mallot walked down the right wing and opted to shoot and beat Askarov on the short side over the blocker.

Doughty scored to make it 3-0 at 6:43 with a wrist shot from the right circle, going short side into the top corner.

Smith scored to make it 3-1 at 15:33 after Macklin Celebrini sent a perfect cross-crease pass to Smith for a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

Kurashev cut it to 3-2 at 17:16. William Eklund found Wennberg at the right post, and his spinning pass went to Kurashev at the left post for the easy one-timer.

Wennberg tied the game 3-3 at 4:48 of the third period. Kurashev stepped from the left post out in front and found a wide-open Wennberg at the left circle for the wrist shot.