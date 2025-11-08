Kings at Penguins projected lineups

KINGS (6-5-4) at PENGUINS (9-4-3)
2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Joona Koppanen -- Kevin Hayes -- Ville Koivunen
Danton Heinen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Foegele is expected to return Sunday after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Murashov, a 21-year-old rookie, could make his first NHL start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.