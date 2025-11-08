Kings at Penguins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (6-5-4) at PENGUINS (9-4-3)

2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Joona Koppanen -- Kevin Hayes -- Ville Koivunen

Danton Heinen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Foegele is expected to return Sunday after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Murashov, a 21-year-old rookie, could make his first NHL start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

