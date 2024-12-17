Kings at Penguins projected lineups

KINGS (18-9-3) at PENGUINS (13-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Drew O’Connor -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)

Status report

Los Angeles could continue its recent run of using 11 forwards and seven defensemen. If it returns to using 12 forwards, Lee could enter on the fourth line with Burroughs scratched. ... Moore will miss a second straight game; the forward is day to day and has not been ruled out for the remaining three games of a road trip, Kings coach Jim Hiller said after practice Monday. ... Pettersson, a defenseman, is week to week.

