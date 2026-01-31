Byfield scores in OT, Kings recover to defeat Flyers

Kempe gets 2 goals, Kopitar returns from injury for Los Angeles

Kings at Flyers | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Quinton Byfield scored at 2:48 of overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Byfield scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle for his 10th goal of the season.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and had an assist, and Corey Perry had two assists for the Kings (23-17-13), who are 3-1-0 on their five-game road trip that concludes at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Anze Kopitar returned after missing 11 games because of an upper-body injury the Los Angeles captain sustained in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 5.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Trevor Zegras scored for the Flyers (24-20-10), who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Dan Vladar made 18 saves.

Kempe scored twice in a span of 3:58 in the first period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead, reaching the 20-goal mark for the fifth straight season. He put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 3:10 on a wrist shot from the slot, then made it 2-0 at 7:08 on a one-timer in the high slot set up by Perry.

Andrei Kuzmenko looked to have made it 3-0 at 7:50, but the goal was overturned after Philadelphia successfully challenged that Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala entered the zone offside.

Zegras cut it to 2-1 just 39 seconds into the second period on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle off Bobby Brink’s cross-slot pass. It was his 20th goal of the season.

Konecny tied it up 2-2 just 25 seconds into the third period by redirecting Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot.

Konecny hit the post on a breakaway at 1:30 of overtime.

