Kings hold off Islanders to win 6th straight game

Kempe has goal, assist for Los Angeles; Sorokin makes 27 saves for New York

Kings at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. – The Los Angeles Kings pushed their winning streak to six games with a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings (17-8-3), who played the first of seven straight on the road. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders (11-12-7), who have lost six of their last nine games (3-4-2). Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves.

Kempe gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 13:51 of the first. After Trevor Moore won a puck battle in the left corner, he fed Anze Kopitar behind the net, finding Kempe at the top of the crease for a one-time finish past Sorokin’s blocker.

The Kings outshot the Islanders 12-3 in the first period despite the Islanders having two power-play opportunities. Of the Islanders' three shots, only one of them came at 5-on-5.

Fiala extended the Kings’ lead to 2-0 at 3:09 of the second. After Joel Edmundson fed Fiala at the left point, he made a move to evade Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom before his wrist shot from the high slot beat Sorokin high glove side through a screen.

Lee cut the Islanders’ deficit to 2-1 at 9:47 of the second period. After Kyle Palmieri’s point shot got slowed down on its way toward the goal, Lee settled the puck before sending a quick turnaround shot through Kuemper’s legs from the slot.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson’s point shot beat a screened Kuemper but hit the post at the 12:35 mark of the third period.

Sorokin slid over to stop a Phillip Danault rush chance at 14:03 of the third.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat hit the post in the final five minutes on a semi-breakaway.

Anderson scored an empty-net goal with 14 seconds to play for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

Konecny scores twice, Flyers top Blue Jackets to end 3-game skid

Huberdeau, Rooney help Flames hand Predators 8th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Miller skates with Canucks for 1st time since leave

Rantanen has hat trick, 5 points in Avalanche win against Penguins

Chatfield's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks

Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Devils in OT

Durham Bulls bat dog Ripken performs ceremonial puck drop before Hurricanes game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Montour, Mahura receive Stanley Cup rings before matchup with Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Demko to make season debut for Canucks against Blues

Shattenkirk retires from NHL after 14 seasons

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Jack Hughes face off when Maple Leafs visit Devils

NHL salary cap projected to jump to at least $92.4 million next season, Bettman says

Panthers see growth in season-ticket sales, TV viewership after Stanley Cup win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks