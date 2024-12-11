Kings hold off Islanders to win 6th straight game

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings (17-8-3), who played the first of seven straight on the road. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders (11-12-7), who have lost six of their last nine games (3-4-2). Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves.

Kempe gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 13:51 of the first. After Trevor Moore won a puck battle in the left corner, he fed Anze Kopitar behind the net, finding Kempe at the top of the crease for a one-time finish past Sorokin’s blocker.

The Kings outshot the Islanders 12-3 in the first period despite the Islanders having two power-play opportunities. Of the Islanders' three shots, only one of them came at 5-on-5.

Fiala extended the Kings’ lead to 2-0 at 3:09 of the second. After Joel Edmundson fed Fiala at the left point, he made a move to evade Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom before his wrist shot from the high slot beat Sorokin high glove side through a screen.

Lee cut the Islanders’ deficit to 2-1 at 9:47 of the second period. After Kyle Palmieri’s point shot got slowed down on its way toward the goal, Lee settled the puck before sending a quick turnaround shot through Kuemper’s legs from the slot.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson’s point shot beat a screened Kuemper but hit the post at the 12:35 mark of the third period.

Sorokin slid over to stop a Phillip Danault rush chance at 14:03 of the third.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat hit the post in the final five minutes on a semi-breakaway.

Anderson scored an empty-net goal with 14 seconds to play for the 3-1 final.