Hughes gets goal, 2 assists to lead Devils past Kings

Palat has 2 points for New Jersey; Spence scores for Los Angeles

Kings at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center on Thursday.

Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 12 saves for the Devils (19-10-3), who won their second game of a five-game homestand (2-1-1).

Jordan Spence scored and David Rittich made 23 saves for the Kings (17-9-3), who had won six straight.

Alex Turcotte was awarded a penalty shot for the Kings after being hooked from behind by Brenden Dillon on a breakaway attempt at 11:01 of the second, but his ensuing wrist shot sailed over the crossbar.

Spence gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 16:41 of the second period on a one-timer from the left point off a pass by Alex Laferriere from the right point.

Palat tied the game 1-1 on a redirection from the slot at 18:56 of the second. Jack Hughes circled from the left face-off circle to the right circle before snapping the puck into the slot, where Palat scored his second goal in two games.

Hughes scored his 12th goal of the season off a pass from Palat, who dished to him in the slot just before circling behind the Kings net, for a 2-1 lead at 12:58 of the third period.

Brett Pesce pushed it to 3-1 on a short-handed goal, his first as a member of the Devils, on a wrist shot from the right circle at 17:17 of third period.

