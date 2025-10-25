Kings at Predators projected lineups

KINGS (3-3-2) at PREDATORS (3-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Nicholas Hague

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Kopitar will return after missing four games with a foot injury; he will play on a line with Kuzmenko and Kempe. … Josi will not play and is week to week; the injury is not related to Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, which the defenseman was diagnosed with late last season. ... Hague will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has not played this season because of an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason game.