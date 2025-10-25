Kings at Predators projected lineups

KINGS (3-3-2) at PREDATORS (3-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby -- Nicholas Hague
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Kopitar will return after missing four games with a foot injury; he will play on a line with Kuzmenko and Kempe. … Josi will not play and is week to week; the injury is not related to Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, which the defenseman was diagnosed with late last season. ... Hague will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has not played this season because of an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason game.