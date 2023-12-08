MONTREAL -- The Los Angeles Kings set an NHL record with their 11th straight road win to start the season, 4-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday.
Kings shut out Canadiens, set NHL record with 11-0-0 road start
Byfield, Kopitar each has 3 points, Talbot makes 24 saves for Los Angeles
Cam Talbot made 24 saves for his 30th NHL shutout, Quinton Byfield scored twice and had an assist and Anze Kopitar had three assists for Los Angeles (16-4-3), which broke the previous record of 10 straight road wins set by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07.
Sam Montembeault made 38 saves in his second straight start for Montreal (11-12-3), which has lost three of four and was shut out by the Kings for the second time in 12 days.
Drew Doughty, who also had an assist, gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 8:13 of the first period when he took a return pass from Byfield and scored under the pad of Montembeault from the side of the crease.
Byfield made it 2-0 at 17:46 when he drove past Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle and cut across the crease before tucking the puck around Montembeault off the rush.
Byfield tapped in a rebound from the right side on a power play for his second straight goal at 18:15 of the second to make it 3-0.
Trevor Moore put the Kings up 4-0 at 7:58 of the third when he converted on a breakaway off a pass by Kevin Fiala.