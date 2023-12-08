Kings shut out Canadiens, set NHL record with 11-0-0 road start

Cam Talbot made 24 saves for his 30th NHL shutout, Quinton Byfield scored twice and had an assist and Anze Kopitar had three assists for Los Angeles (16-4-3), which broke the previous record of 10 straight road wins set by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07.

Sam Montembeault made 38 saves in his second straight start for Montreal (11-12-3), which has lost three of four and was shut out by the Kings for the second time in 12 days.

Drew Doughty, who also had an assist, gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 8:13 of the first period when he took a return pass from Byfield and scored under the pad of Montembeault from the side of the crease.

Byfield made it 2-0 at 17:46 when he drove past Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle and cut across the crease before tucking the puck around Montembeault off the rush.

Byfield tapped in a rebound from the right side on a power play for his second straight goal at 18:15 of the second to make it 3-0.

Trevor Moore put the Kings up 4-0 at 7:58 of the third when he converted on a breakaway off a pass by Kevin Fiala.