Kings analyst Fox joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Discusses reasons Los Angeles sits atop Western Conference; hosts also talk Coyotes, Sabres, Senators

The Los Angeles Kings have been one of the top teams in the NHL this season and their longtime broadcaster Jim Fox joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week to talk about why.

Fox, talking with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, gave a long list of reasons that have lifted the Kings to a 15-4-3 record and a .750 points percentage, which is third in the NHL and the best in the Western Conference.

Among the reasons Fox gave were a balanced offensive attack, the ability to roll four lines and not get caught in matchup problems, arguably the best center depth in the NHL, a strong and healthy defense group led by a resurgent Drew Doughty, the play of goalie Cam Talbot and limiting Grade A scoring chances against, especially on the penalty kill.

Fox said he looks at the Kings now as a combination of the Los Angeles teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke talked about all the news to come out of the Board of Governors meetings in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday, including the projected $4.2 million rise in the salary cap for next season to hit $87.7 million, the 2024 NHL Draft that will likely be held at Sphere in Las Vegas, and the international calendar the NHL is working to set beginning with plans for a four-team in-season tournament in 2025.

The hosts also hit on the surprising success of the Arizona Coyotes and goalie Connor Ingram, the disappointing play of the Buffalo Sabres, and why there should be reasons for optimism that the Ottawa Senators can make a push to climb up the standings.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

