Brown keeping close eye on Kings in retirement

But he's also stayed connected with younger players such as Quinton Byfield and Mikey Anderson. After Byfield scored two goals in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Brown texted to congratulate him, but he also had something to say about the forward's two missed chances at an empty net.

“I just sent him a meme or clip of Happy Gilmore saying, ‘Is this goal regulation sized?’” Brown said. “Just to keep it loose because that’s how I always was with them, but when they have good games, I just let them know I’m watching.”

And so far, Brown has liked what he's seen.

Los Angeles (15-4-3) is currently third in the NHL in points percentage (.750) and is the only team still undefeated on the road (10-0-0).

“It’s a new thing for Kings fans to actually have a team that’s played well at the start of the year,” Brown said. “Even when we had championship teams, the regular season was a grind for us for whatever reason. Every single year we were fighting and clawing, and they’re playing really well right now. They’re on a roll. They got the mojo going.”

Brown believes the culture established during his tenure has played a big part in the Kings’ current success, especially with Kopitar and Doughty bridging the gap between the past and present.

That's important because of the way the game has changed since Brown entered the League during the 2003-04 season, with speed and skill roles being favored more than the enforcer ones that Brown embraced.

As such, Brown said he's happy to have played in the era that he did, but he’s still excited about the future of the Kings and the NHL as a whole.

“I think that’s good for the game, especially with how the media and how kids are watching,” Brown said. “They’re on YouTube 24/7 looking at highlights, and it’s just building up [the game], and I think the kids are all learning from what these players are doing. It’s pretty incredible.”