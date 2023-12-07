Brown keeping close eye on Kings in retirement

BOSTON -- Dustin Brown is the Los Angeles Kings personified.
Brown played all 18 of his NHL seasons with the Kings, including eight as captain, during which he helped them win the Stanley Cup twice (2012, 2014), before retiring following the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles then retired his No. 23 and unveiled a statue in his honor on Feb. 11, 2023.
As a result, Brown still follows his former team closely, but after moving with his family to Buffalo (Brown is originally from Ithaca, New York), he's had to cut a few corners.
“I watch as much as I can,” Brown told NHL.com. “It’s tough being on the East Coast for a West Coast team. So I watch the first period, fall asleep, then I watch the 10-minute recap the next morning on YouTube or wherever.”
Time difference aside, Brown, who was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday, remains in close contact with his former teammates, in particular Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, which he calls a “brotherhood.”