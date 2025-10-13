Kings at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (1-2-0) at WILD (1-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNW, FDSNWI

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matthew Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Zeev Buium -- Jared Spurgeon

Jacob Middleton -- Zack Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Status report

The Kings held an optional skate. … Yurov, 21, will make his NHL debut after spending the past five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

