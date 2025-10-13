Kings at Wild projected lineups

KINGS (1-2-0) at WILD (1-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNW, FDSNWI
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matthew Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Zeev Buium -- Jared Spurgeon
Jacob Middleton -- Zack Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Status report
The Kings held an optional skate. … Yurov, 21, will make his NHL debut after spending the past five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.