Kings at Oilers projected lineups

KINGS (46-24-9) at OILERS (47-28-5)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Quinn Hutson
Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Cam Dineen -- Joshua Brown
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Connor McDavid
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Doughty will play after missing three games as a precautionary measure regarding his ankle. He'll replace Burroughs, a defenseman. ... The Oilers will use a lineup with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of injuries and salary-cap constraints. ... McDavid will be scratched as a precautionary measure rather than play three games in four days after having recently returned from a lower-body injury. ... Ekholm, a defenseman, will be out for at least the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ... Joshua Brown was called up from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Monday. ... Hutson signed a two-year, entry-level contract Monday and will make his NHL debut. He finished his NCAA season at Boston University on Saturday.