Kings at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (46-24-9) at OILERS (47-28-5)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Quinn Hutson

Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Cam Dineen -- Joshua Brown

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Connor McDavid

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Doughty will play after missing three games as a precautionary measure regarding his ankle. He'll replace Burroughs, a defenseman. ... The Oilers will use a lineup with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of injuries and salary-cap constraints. ... McDavid will be scratched as a precautionary measure rather than play three games in four days after having recently returned from a lower-body injury. ... Ekholm, a defenseman, will be out for at least the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ... Joshua Brown was called up from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Monday. ... Hutson signed a two-year, entry-level contract Monday and will make his NHL debut. He finished his NCAA season at Boston University on Saturday.

