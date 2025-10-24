Kempe scores in OT, Kings top Stars

Gets winner at 37 seconds; Dallas loses 4th straight

Kings at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Adrian Kempe scored 37 seconds into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings recovered for a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Kempe collected a pass from Quinton Byfield and fluttered a snap shot from the edge of the right face-off circle past Jake Oettinger. It was Kempe's second consecutive overtime game-winner. He scored a power-play goal to secure a 2-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Corey Perry and Cody Ceci each scored for the Kings (3-3-2), who have two wins in their past six (2-2-2). Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had two assists, and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars (3-3-1), who have lost their past four (0-3-1). Oettinger made 22 saves.

Perry scored to give the Kings a 1-0 lead at 18:48 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play. Kevin Fiala sent a shot on net and the rebound fell to Perry at the top of the crease, who sent it past a sprawling Oettinger.

Robertson tied it 1-1 on the power play at 4:58 of the second period on a wrist shot just above the top of the left face-off circle.

Ceci gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 6:27 when his shot from inside the blue line deflected in off of the stick of Stars forward Mavrik Bourque.

Johnston tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:32 of the third period. He set up at the backdoor and slammed buried a rebound into a wide-open net.

