Johnston scores in 4th straight, Stars top Kings

Johnston has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in the past six games.

Thomas Harley had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves for the Stars (41-19-9) who had lost two straight.

Kevin Fiala scored, and David Rittich made 25 saves for the Kings (34-22-11), who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Friday and are 5-5-1 in the past 11 games.

Harley gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the first period. His point shot bounced off the glass behind the net and in off the shoulder of Rittich.

Craig Smith made it 2-0 at 8:49 with a wrist shot through traffic from the point.

Johnston extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:15 on a shot from the high slot with Logan Stankoven driving to the front of the net.

Jamie Benn made it 4-0 at 2:30 of the second period with a shot to the top right corner from left face-off circle on a power play.

Fiala cut the lead to 4-1 at 1:11 of the third period when his long shot from above the right circle got past Wedgewood off a face-off win by Pierre-Luc Dubois.

During first intermission, Dallas unveiled a statue of Mike Modano, the franchise leader in games played (1,459), goals (557), assists (802) and points (1,359).