DALLAS -- Wyatt Johnston scored for the fourth straight game to help the Dallas Stars defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Johnston scores in 4th straight, Stars top Kings
Harley has goal, assist, Wedgewood makes 27 saves for Dallas
Johnston has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in the past six games.
Thomas Harley had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves for the Stars (41-19-9) who had lost two straight.
Kevin Fiala scored, and David Rittich made 25 saves for the Kings (34-22-11), who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Friday and are 5-5-1 in the past 11 games.
Harley gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the first period. His point shot bounced off the glass behind the net and in off the shoulder of Rittich.
Craig Smith made it 2-0 at 8:49 with a wrist shot through traffic from the point.
Johnston extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:15 on a shot from the high slot with Logan Stankoven driving to the front of the net.
Jamie Benn made it 4-0 at 2:30 of the second period with a shot to the top right corner from left face-off circle on a power play.
Fiala cut the lead to 4-1 at 1:11 of the third period when his long shot from above the right circle got past Wedgewood off a face-off win by Pierre-Luc Dubois.
During first intermission, Dallas unveiled a statue of Mike Modano, the franchise leader in games played (1,459), goals (557), assists (802) and points (1,359).