Kopitar scores twice, Kings shut out Blackhawks

5 others have 2 points for Los Angeles, Talbot makes 28 saves

Recap: Kings at Blackhawks 3.15.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- The Los Angeles Kings scored four goals in the first period on the way to a 5-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals, and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 31st of his NHL career for the Kings (34-21-11). Alex Laferriere, Jordan Spence and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe each had two assists. 

Arvid Soderblom made 10 saves on 14 shots for the Blackhawks (18-44-5) before being replaced by Petr Mrazek at 14:19 of the first period. Mrazek made 22 saves. 

The Blackhawks had won two in a row, scoring seven goals in each game. They have been shut out 10 times this season. 

Dubois put the Kings ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 3:10 of the first period. A shot from the blue line by Spence rebounded off the end boards and came to Dubois in the left face-off circle, where he scored on a wrist shot

Laferriere made it 2-0 at 5:33, deflecting in a wrist shot from Matt Roy, who moved in from the right point. 

The Kings increased the lead to 3-0 at 8:03 when Kopitar took a cross-ice pass from Byfield and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle. 

Kopitar’s second of the game made it 4-0 at 14:19, chasing Soderblom. He scored near the left post after Byfield fed him with a backhand from the right circle. It was Kopitar’s 20th goal of the season. 

Spence’s first goal of the season gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead at 2:33 of the second period. He got to a rebound below the right circle and banked a shot off Mrazek at the near post.

