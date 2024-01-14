Kings at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (20-11-8) at HURRICANES (24-13-5)

3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN1

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (concussion)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Raanta, who replaced Kochetkov in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, is expected to make his second straight start.

