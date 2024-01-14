Kings at Hurricanes

KINGS (20-11-8) at HURRICANES (24-13-5)
3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN1
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (concussion)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Raanta, who replaced Kochetkov in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, is expected to make his second straight start.