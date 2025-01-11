Kings at Flames projected lineups

KINGS (24-10-5) at FLAMES (19-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Rory Kerins, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
The Kings did not conduct at morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Rittich is likely to start after Kuemper made 18 saves at Winnipeg. ... Los Angeles could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game. ... Zary, a forward, will be out indefinitely because of a knee injury that will not require surgery. ... The Flames recalled Kerins, a center, from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday but he is not expected to play.