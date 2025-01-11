Kings at Flames projected lineups

Status report

The Kings did not conduct at morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Rittich is likely to start after Kuemper made 18 saves at Winnipeg. ... Los Angeles could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game. ... Zary, a forward, will be out indefinitely because of a knee injury that will not require surgery. ... The Flames recalled Kerins, a center, from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday but he is not expected to play.