Kings at Flames projected lineups

KINGS (24-10-5) at FLAMES (19-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Rory Kerins, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

The Kings did not conduct at morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Rittich is likely to start after Kuemper made 18 saves at Winnipeg. ... Los Angeles could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game. ... Zary, a forward, will be out indefinitely because of a knee injury that will not require surgery. ... The Flames recalled Kerins, a center, from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday but he is not expected to play.

