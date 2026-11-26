KINGS (8-12-2) at DUCKS (12-13-1)
4 p.m. ET; ABTV, FOXLA+, Prime Video
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Samuel Helenius, Kirill Kirsanov
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (broken hand)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Roger McQueen -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Judd Caulfield
Frank Vatrano-- Nikita Nesterenko -- Nico Myatovic
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Stian Solberg -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Laurent Brossoit
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Sam Colangelo
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kirsanov, a defenseman, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Sennecke took line rushes and practiced with the first power-play unit on Thursday. He is eligible to come off injured reserve on Friday after missing three games with an upper-body injury.