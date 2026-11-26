KINGS (8-12-2) at DUCKS (12-13-1)

4 p.m. ET; ABTV, FOXLA+, Prime Video

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello

Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Samuel Helenius, Kirill Kirsanov

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (broken hand)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Roger McQueen -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Judd Caulfield

Frank Vatrano-- Nikita Nesterenko -- Nico Myatovic

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Stian Solberg -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Laurent Brossoit

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Sam Colangelo

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kirsanov, a defenseman, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Sennecke took line rushes and practiced with the first power-play unit on Thursday. He is eligible to come off injured reserve on Friday after missing three games with an upper-body injury.