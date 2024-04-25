Thompson savoring 1st playoff experience with Golden Knights

DALLAS -- Logan Thompson is doing exactly what Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said to do.

One season after he helped the Golden Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs but was unable to play because of injury, Thompson is making up for lost time.

"I don't discuss a lot of technical stuff with the goalie, etc," Cassidy said. "With Logan, it was basically 'Hey, enjoy your moment, everyone gets to play their first playoff game. This is your time. You didn't get to go through it last year as an active player because of injury. So enjoy it'. Secondly, if something bad happens, and what I mean by that, is if a goal goes in, and they will sooner or later, you've got to really focus on moving on from it. Because in the playoffs it can snowball in a hurry."

Thompson was 21-13-3 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 37 games (36 starts) for Vegas last season, but did not play after March 23 because of a lower-body injury. Vegas went on to win the Stanley Cup.

He started his first two NHL playoff games in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars, making 26 saves in a 4-3 win in Game 1, but allowed a few goals he would have liked to have back, such as the third goal that snuck underneath his glove.

In Game 2, a 3-1 win, he saved 20 shots, including plenty of game-saving ones at timely moments.

"The first game was a little too close for my liking," Thompson said after Game 2 on Wednesday. "Today, I settled in there and felt good. It's fun, but it's definitely not over. We've just got to regroup and refocus and get ready for Game 3."