Draisaitl signs 8-year, $112 million contract with Oilers

Leon Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $14 million and begins next season.

The 28-year-old forward is entering the final season of an eight-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Oilers on Aug. 16, 2017, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. His 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists) in 81 regular-season games ranked seventh in the NHL last season, and he was third in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 25 games to help Edmonton advance to the Stanley Cup Final, a seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers.

"This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers," general manager Stan Bowman said. "Leon's commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice."

Draisaitl, the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, has 850 points (347 goals, 503 assists) in 719 regular-season games and 108 points (41 goals, 67 assists) in 74 playoff games. His NHL-leading 110 points in 2019-20 earned him the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy (most valuable player) and Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the NHLPA).

"Obviously I love being an Oiler more than anything," Draisaitl said a few days after the Oilers season ended." ... It's going to take a little bit of time for me to figure out an answer or what we want to do and I am well aware of what's going on but I haven't spent much time thinking about what really are the facts and what I want to do. We'll figure it out when we get there."

Since 2018-19, Draisaitl ranks second in the NHL in points (643) behind teammate Connor McDavid (726), and second in goals (272) behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (294).

Draisaitl has helped the Oilers qualify for the playoffs in five straight seasons and six of his 10 with the team. Prior to his first season in 2014-15, Edmonton had not made the playoffs in eight seasons.

He is third in points behind McDavid (982) and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (855) since entering the NHL and second in power-play goals (146) behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.