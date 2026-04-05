NHL nationally televised games for week of April 6

Lightning-Sabres in Atlantic Division showdown, DeBoer debut as Islanders coach among highlights

Sabres Lightning
By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 27th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Seattle Kraken visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres playing a huge game in the Atlantic Division and Peter DeBoer making his debut as New York Islanders coach.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS)

This is a huge game in the Eastern Conference standings with each team battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, as well as the top spot in the East. The Lightning (48-22-6) and Sabres (46-23-8) each clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, and Tampa Bay is two points ahead with a game in hand on Buffalo. Nikita Kucherov is in the Hart Trophy conversation as NHL MVP, Andrei Vasilevsky is in the Vezina conversation as the League’s best goalie and the Lightning look like the team that won back-to-back championships a few years ago. Since starting the season 11-14-4, the Sabres are 35-9-4, although they've lost five of seven (2-3-2). But there’s no doubt they’ve given the fans something to cheer about for the first time in a long time.

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime)

The Kraken (32-32-11) have faded, losing four in a row (0-3-1) and eight of nine (1-6-2), which has hurt their playoff chances. The Jets (33-31-12) have turned their season around after a very disappointing first half, following winning the Presidents' Trophy last season. They've won five of seven, and no one's been talking about forward Mark Scheifele, who has a career-high 94 points (34 goals, 60 assists) and has flown under the radar again this season.

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WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

The Oilers (39-29-9) had won five in a row to move into first in the Pacific Division before a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; the Sharks (36-32-7) had won four straight before a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday but remain in the mix for the second wild card in the Western Conference. San Jose is itching to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019 and has improved this season by almost 30 points. Even if they don't qualify, I don't know how Macklin Celebrini won't be a Hart finalist considering what he’s done this season. The 19-year-old has 41 goals and 106 points.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4)

Peter DeBoer makes his debut as Islanders coach after they made huge news by firing Patrick Roy on Sunday. The Islanders (42-31-5) have lost a season-high four in a row and seven of 10 games since March 18 while getting outscored 37-26. They're currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs, sitting one point behind the Ottawa Senators, who have a game in hand, for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. DeBoer’s teams have advanced to at least the third round of the playoffs each of his past six seasons qualifying for the postseason, and in eight of his 10 overall.

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

In what is a likely first-round playoff preview, the Wild (44-21-12) are hoping to even the season series with the Stars (45-20-12) and move closer to second place in the Central Division. Minnesota enters the week just two points behind Dallas, and whether it opens at home or on the road, it is hoping to end a playoff drought in which it has lost nine straight postseason series and hasn't advanced past the first round since 2015. The Stars have scuffled a little bit, losing seven of nine (2-5-2) and would like to be playing better heading into the playoffs.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS)

This is the first of a back-to-back set between the Capitals and Penguins; they will play again in Washington on Sunday. The Capitals (39-30-9) are one of the handful of teams competing for the second wild card in the East, as well as third in the Metropolitan. Alex Ovechkin has 31 goals and leads Washington in points and only he knows is this will be his final season, but if it is, you can bet he'd like one more chance at winning the Stanley Cup again. The Penguins (40-22-16) are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing for three straight seasons, and how about three of their oldest players in Sidney Crosby (38), Erik Karlsson (35) and Evgeni Malkin (39) leading the charge? Pittsburgh is definitely a team that no one would want to play in the spring because of what Crosby can and has done in the postseason.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; ABC)

The Golden Knights (35-26-16) have won three in a row since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy and will have about two weeks under their new coach before the playoffs begin. They have definitely looked good so far. The Avalanche (50-16-10) continue to roll along and are the favorite to win the Cup. Nathan MacKinnon leads the League in goals, is among the leaders in points and is a whopping plus-57. And Nazem Kadri has fit in seamlessly since being reacquired by Colorado prior to the Trade Deadline.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN)

Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

WEDNESDAY

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG)

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MNMT)

SATURDAY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW)

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, SCRIPPS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH)

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP)

Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC)

SUNDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE)

Utah Mammoth at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN, Utah16)

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