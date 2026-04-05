NHL nationally televised games for week of April 6

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 27th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Seattle Kraken visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres playing a huge game in the Atlantic Division and Peter DeBoer making his debut as New York Islanders coach.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS)

This is a huge game in the Eastern Conference standings with each team battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, as well as the top spot in the East. The Lightning (48-22-6) and Sabres (46-23-8) each clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, and Tampa Bay is two points ahead with a game in hand on Buffalo. Nikita Kucherov is in the Hart Trophy conversation as NHL MVP, Andrei Vasilevsky is in the Vezina conversation as the League’s best goalie and the Lightning look like the team that won back-to-back championships a few years ago. Since starting the season 11-14-4, the Sabres are 35-9-4, although they've lost five of seven (2-3-2). But there’s no doubt they’ve given the fans something to cheer about for the first time in a long time.

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime)

The Kraken (32-32-11) have faded, losing four in a row (0-3-1) and eight of nine (1-6-2), which has hurt their playoff chances. The Jets (33-31-12) have turned their season around after a very disappointing first half, following winning the Presidents' Trophy last season. They've won five of seven, and no one's been talking about forward Mark Scheifele, who has a career-high 94 points (34 goals, 60 assists) and has flown under the radar again this season.