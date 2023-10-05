Draisaitl talks Oilers urgency to win Cup on '@TheRink' podcast

Latest News

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game
Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season
Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win
Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season
Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat
NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Draisaitl talks Oilers urgency to win Cup on '@TheRink' podcast

Co-hosts Rosen, Roarke also discuss Blackhawks rookie Bedard, season predictions

Leon Draisaitl

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Leon Draisaitl is entering his 10th season in the NHL and discussed what that means in an interview that can be heard on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink podcast."

"It's crazy," the Edmonton Oilers center told co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke "It sounds like such a long time but it just felt like a couple of years, a couple of months. It is definitely flying by so just trying to make the most of it."

Draisaitl said urgency to win the Stanley Cup is now part of his motivation whereas it wasn't so much the case four or five years ago.

"These are the years that are most important," he said. "When you're 18, 19, 20, 21 and you miss the playoffs, the urgency isn't as high as it is now to win. That's the ultimate goal and that's the only thing left for us to do as a team. So there's definitely some urgency, but I'm 27. It's not like I'm 37. Connor [McDavid] is 26. It's not like he's 38. We're in a really good spot and we need to be aware of that, make sure we improve, improve and hopefully we'll be the last team standing."

The Oilers have been knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the eventual Stanley Cup champions the past two seasons; in six games in the Western Conference Second Round by the Vegas Golden Knights last season and in four games in the conference final by the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

"I think we're very close," Draisaitl said.

How close the Oilers are and what challenges they have to overcome were part of the conversation between Rosen and Roarke before the interview with Draisaitl can be heard.

The co-hosts broke down each division this week, offering their predictions for who will make the playoffs and who will win the Stanley Cup. They both have the champion coming out of the Central Division.

They also discussed Connor Bedard's chances of winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year, and the Chicago Blackhawks 18-year-old center talking about himself and what he will face in his first NHL season can be heard on the episode.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke broke down some of the news that came out of the NHL Board of Governors meeting Wednesday.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

NHL @TheRink