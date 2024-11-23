Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

Forward was injured Nov. 14 against Blackhawks, has 11 points in 17 games

sea-eberle-injury

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jordan Eberle will be out at least three months for the Seattle Kraken after undergoing surgery on his pelvis Friday.

The 34-year-old forward left a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14 at 17 seconds of the second period after getting tangled up with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy and slamming into the end boards.

The Seattle captain has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 17 games this season but has missed the past three.

The Kraken (10-9-1) visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE).

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday

Numbers at quarter mark of 2024-25 NHL season 

Bedard hopes to get out of ‘frustrating’ stretch for Blackhawks

Larger-than-life Thornton set to have No. 19 retired by Sharks

NHL EDGE stats: Calder Trophy contenders at one-quarter mark

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22

Howden signs 5-year, $12.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Talbot of Red Wings making strong case for Canada 4 Nations roster

Fleury feels 'fortunate' after moving into 3rd on goalie games-played list

Gaudreau gets 2 goals, assist for Wild in win against Oilers

Zary breaks tie in 3rd, Flames hang on to defeat Rangers for 3rd straight win

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Mrazek makes 32 saves, Blackhawks defeat Panthers to end 3-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings