Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

Jordan Eberle will be out at least three months for the Seattle Kraken after undergoing surgery on his pelvis Friday.

The 34-year-old forward left a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14 at 17 seconds of the second period after getting tangled up with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy and slamming into the end boards.

The Seattle captain has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 17 games this season but has missed the past three.

The Kraken (10-9-1) visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE).