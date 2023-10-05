Eeli Tolvanen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Seattle Kraken in their 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Wednesday.
Kraken 2, Canucks 1
© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images
Tolvanen made it 2-1 at 12:29, scoring with a slap shot from the left circle after Casey DeSmith kicked out the rebound of Cale Fleury's initial shot.
Andrew Poturalski also scored for the Kraken. Joey Daccord started and played two periods before being replaced by Chris Driedger.
Carson Soucy scored, and DeSmith played the whole game for the Canucks.
Poturalski gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 17:17 of the first period.
Soucy tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the second period.