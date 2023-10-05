Latest News

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Bedard scores 1st preseason goal in Blackhawks win

Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win

Mailbag: Young goalies, Rangers' work ethic

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today

Kraken 2, Canucks 1

tolvanen_100423

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Eeli Tolvanen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Seattle Kraken in their 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Wednesday.

Tolvanen made it 2-1 at 12:29, scoring with a slap shot from the left circle after Casey DeSmith kicked out the rebound of Cale Fleury's initial shot.

Andrew Poturalski also scored for the Kraken. Joey Daccord started and played two periods before being replaced by Chris Driedger.

Carson Soucy scored, and DeSmith played the whole game for the Canucks.

Poturalski gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 17:17 of the first period.

Soucy tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the second period.