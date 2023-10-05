Kraken 2, Canucks 1

Tolvanen made it 2-1 at 12:29, scoring with a slap shot from the left circle after Casey DeSmith kicked out the rebound of Cale Fleury's initial shot.

Andrew Poturalski also scored for the Kraken. Joey Daccord started and played two periods before being replaced by Chris Driedger.

Carson Soucy scored, and DeSmith played the whole game for the Canucks.

Poturalski gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 17:17 of the first period.

Soucy tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the second period.