‘Small but mighty’ West Lorne, Ontario, set to host Kraft Hockeyville

West Lorne, Ontario, loves being the underdog and showing why it's never about the size of who's in the fight.
The village is 45 minutes from the nearest city, London, Ontario, and home to West Lorne Arena, a 55-year-old rink with a seating capacity of 377 and an ice surface measuring 180-by-80 feet. What felt like the entire population of 1,300 packed into a high school gym for an April 1 viewing party and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman unveiling the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2023.
The people had a rallying cry during three weeks of lobbying: "We may be small, but we are mighty. We are the West Lorne Comets." They won the grand prize of $250,000 in arena upgrades, a $10,000 donation of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund and an NHL preseason game when the Buffalo Sabres play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS). For good measure, the Municipality of West Elgin gave an additional $150,000.
Sight and sound turned into bedlam, and that caught John Tavares' attention. The Maple Leafs captain is a Mississauga native rooted in the region. He was granted exceptional player status by the Ontario Hockey League at the age of 14, which allowed him to be eligible to be selected by Oshawa with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 OHL Draft. Tavares made his Maple Leafs debut at Hockeyville Canada 2018 in Lucan, scoring two goals in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.
"I don't think the support surprises you, but it certainly gives you perspective just because you don't do it very often or ever for a lot of players," Tavares said. "Growing up in Ontario and being from the area, experiencing southwestern Ontario growing up as a kid, it brings you back to a lot of those times of hoping to see the Leafs or the NHL. To think a game is coming to your community and to experience that and what that's all about is pretty remarkable, so it's great to see the support they show for the event."