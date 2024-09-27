Kraft Hockeyville finds 'jewel in the wilderness' in Elliot Lake

ELLIOT LAKE, Ontario -- Elliot Lake is truly a jewel in the wilderness.

Lifelong residents knew that well before Kraft Hockeyville. They see it every day throughout their small town hugged by lakes and trees, never taking it for granted.

The crown jewel is Fire Tower Lookout, with a panoramic view of scenic wilderness and breathtaking views reaching all the way to Manitoulin Island on the North Channel of Lake Huron. The locals refer to it in Ojibwe as "Spirit Island," circled by freshwaters of the Kagawong, Manitou, Blue Jay Creek and Mindemoya Rivers.

Atop Fire Tower Road, the highest point in the immediate area, sat the Stanley Cup on Day One of its tour that will take it to a community celebration at Collins Hall on Friday and then two-plus hours to Sudbury, Ontario, where the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Ottawa Senators at Sudbury Community Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, SN1, NHLN, SN-PIT). The Cup was previously in Elliot Lake for a 50th anniversary celebration at Centennial Arena in 2005. Elliot Lake Minor Hockey Association president Amanda McKay was there, her home then a jewel not too many knew about.

They do now. The scenic wonders attracted a family from Leeds, England, for a stopover on their tour of Northern Ontario coming from Sault Ste. Marie. They were sunbathing at Spruce Beach, not knowing the Cup would be there until seeing it from a distance. At autumn's peak, sunshine over still waters and colorful foliage decorating the trees must be seen for true validation.

"It really is a jewel in the wilderness," McKay said. "There's no other place on the earth like it. Whether you like to ski or ATV or snowmobile, there's lots of tourist opportunities here. You can go anywhere in the world …. We can take pictures all day, but they'll never show the true beauty of what Elliot Lake is."