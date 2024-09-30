Kraft Hockeyville ‘unreal’ experience for Elliot Lake community

SUDBURY, Ontario -- Amanda McKay received the Kraft Hockeyville trophy at center ice from Jessica Small and Maryjo Tait representing 2023 winner West Lorne, Ontario. A chair of the Elliot Lake Local Organizing Committee and integral part of the hockey program just spent the past three days showing the NHL and the Stanley Cup around the quiet retirement community deprived of its Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League team when a failed inspection closed Centennial Arena.

McKay was tired after working tirelessly to bring Hockeyville to "our jewel in the wilderness." She then dropped the ceremonial first puck between Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators to start a preseason game at Sudbury Community Arena on Sunday.

Euphoria took over. Hockeyville 2024 belongs to Elliot Lake, their reward $250,000 for arena upgrades and a 5-2 Penguins victory. For many it was the first and conceivably only time in their lives seeing the NHL this closely.

McKay returned to her suite and set the trophy aside. That winning feeling had yet to settle in.

"It's probably going to be tonight when I finally decompress then it's going to be like, wow," McKay said. "And then to drop the puck with Sid and Tkachuk, unreal."

McKay and her 25-year-old son, Kieran, are tough enough to care for Liam, age 20 and living with schizencephaly, a rare brain disorder that has him missing the right side of the frontal lobe in his brain with a severe side effect of epilepsy. Elliot Lake fought back from the closing of their uranium mines in the early 1990s and a growing reality that a shuttered arena would either prolong the return of their hockey and figure skating clubs or see them dissolved completely.

Then Hockeyville happened. Kids who were already happy to be on the red carpet were exultant. Crosby, their favorite, scored two goals. His Stanley Cup championship teammates, Evgeni Malkin (hat trick, assist), Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, combined for eight points (three goals, five assists).

The Penguins and Senators were one team bringing everyone together.

"You can tell the passion for the game is here," Crosby said. "It's something that's ingrained in the community, like it is in so many communities. To have a game like this to raise money and create more and more opportunity, ultimately that's what it's about.

"Hopefully this gives everybody a big boost. There's always little reminders of the way people come together when you need to. This is another example of it."