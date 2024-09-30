Crosby brings 'Beatles' effect to 2024 Kraft Hockeyville

SUDBURY, Ontario -- It was at least a half hour before the Pittsburgh Penguins team bus was scheduled to arrive at Sudbury Community Arena Sunday morning, and already the chants had started from the throng of kids bordering the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville red carpet who were waiting for him to arrive.
“Crosby, Crosby, Crosby …”
Keep in mind that most of the youngsters calling out Sidney Crosby’s name had not been born yet when he scored the Golden Goal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, giving Canada a 3-2 overtime victory against the United States and making him a national hero from St. John’s to Squamish.
No matter.
There were others who weren’t even alive the last time he’d hoisted the Stanley Cup, that coming with the Penguins in 2017 when Pittsburgh defeated the Nashville Predators in the Final.
No matter.
This was northern Ontario’s way of welcoming the Penguins captain to this vast hockey-mad region. And in these parts, like much of the country, everyone seems to know who Sidney Crosby is.
Yes, he plays hockey south of the border for an American team. But as Penguins coach Mike Sullivan pointed out, the 37-year-old is kind of like Canadian royalty in his native country.
“When he comes to Canada, it’s like the Beatles,” Sullivan said, a tinge of awe in his voice.
Such is the power of Sid in the Great White North.
Crosby and the Penguins came to Sudbury to face the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville game on Sunday. The town of Elliot Lake, 110 miles west of here, won the contest but its arena does not meet requirements to host an NHL game.
From the moment he stepped off the bus, the gleeful roar of the fans, young and old, could be heard for blocks. As he walked down the red-carpet entrance, he signed countless autographs, posed for numerous photos and took time to converse with a handful of kids who were in wheelchairs.
His patience only fueled the adulation for him.