Crosby brings 'Beatles' effect to 2024 Kraft Hockeyville

When the starting lineups were announced, his name easily drew the loudest cheers. And when he subsequently scored his first of two goals to get the Penguins on the board at 8:55 of the first period in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 victory, the barn went bonkers.

While Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was the outstanding performer of the game with a hat trick, it was Crosby who was the real star of the day.

And when it was over, there was Crosby, being his true humble self when asked what it meant to be adored to this level, even by youngsters who had never seen him lift a trophy.

“It means a lot,” the Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native said, wearing a sheepish grin on his face. “Obviously I’ve played for a long time, which is a nice way to put it. And I think, you know, to still be playing and get that type of support, it means a lot.

“I think you look at different experiences you’ve gone through through the years, and that stuff never gets old when you’re in a position like this. You see how excited people are in a place like this to see an NHL game up close. So, I think that’s something that sticks with you.

“It was a great welcome, and we appreciate the hospitality. It’s a great hockey community and hopefully we put on a good show for them here.”

Crosby makes times for kids because he remembers a time when he was a boy seeing his NHL hockey heroes for the first time.

“I think it was when New Jersey played, I want to say Boston, in a preseason game in Halifax when I was younger,” he said. “I had a chance to go to that game, and it felt like another planet.

“Before that, I hadn’t seen an NHL game live, and I didn’t think I necessarily would. So I know what a game like this means. I know what it meant to me when I was a kid, and I’m sure what it means to people in the community here. You could feel that when you got here.

“I think that’s the moment I look back on. To be in this position and play in a town like this, I think you’re grateful for that opportunity.”

Much like the fans were to see him up close and in person.

Indeed, they came from far and wide across northern Ontario for the occasion, from communities like Elliot Lake, of course, and Espanola and North Bay and Sault St. Marie.

And, of course, there was the entourage for Senators forward Claude Giroux, a travelling party of uncles, aunts, cousins and his 80-something-year-old grandmother who travelled six hours and 350 miles from his hometown of Hearst, Ontario, just to see him play.

Giroux was one of the most popular players among the spectators on the red carpet. So, too, was Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who took an earlier bus to the morning skate than the majority of his teammates just so he could make sure as many kids got an autograph as possible.