Kinkaid has 'gas left in the tank,' hopes for NHL return after 3ICE success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- As a broadcaster for the New Jersey Devils, Ken Daneyko has seen Keith Kinkaid at his goaltending best.

Midway through the 2017-18 season, Kinkaid took over for an injured Cory Schneider and led the New Jersey Devils to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Daneyko saw that Kinkaid again on Wednesday during 3ICE, an eight-team, 3-on-3 professional tournament being held at Baptist Health IcePlex, the Florida Panthers' training facility, through Aug. 14. Daneyko, who won the Stanley Cup three times as a defenseman with the Devils in 1995, 2000 and 2003, is coaching 3ICE New York/New Jersey and faced Kinkaid and 3ICE Buffalo.

“I saw how incredible he was with us in New Jersey over the years, especially in 2018 when he got us into the playoffs,” Daneyko said. “He looks like he still has it. He showed that against us.’’

Playing in the final game of the evening, Kinkaid was terrific in leading 3ICE Buffalo to a 4-1 victory.

Kinkaid came up clutch in a scoreless first half with eight saves -- including one on a 2-on-1, and another on a breakaway. He ended the game with 10 stops.

“Kinkaid was the difference,” Daneyko said. “He was incredible.”