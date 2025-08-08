Kinkaid has 'gas left in the tank,' hopes for NHL return after 3ICE success

36-year-old goalie led Devils to playoffs in 2018, played in ECHL last season

Keith Kincaid 3ICE

© Eliot J. Schechter/3ICE/Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- As a broadcaster for the New Jersey Devils, Ken Daneyko has seen Keith Kinkaid at his goaltending best.

Midway through the 2017-18 season, Kinkaid took over for an injured Cory Schneider and led the New Jersey Devils to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Daneyko saw that Kinkaid again on Wednesday during 3ICE, an eight-team, 3-on-3 professional tournament being held at Baptist Health IcePlex, the Florida Panthers' training facility, through Aug. 14. Daneyko, who won the Stanley Cup three times as a defenseman with the Devils in 1995, 2000 and 2003, is coaching 3ICE New York/New Jersey and faced Kinkaid and 3ICE Buffalo.

“I saw how incredible he was with us in New Jersey over the years, especially in 2018 when he got us into the playoffs,” Daneyko said. “He looks like he still has it. He showed that against us.’’

Playing in the final game of the evening, Kinkaid was terrific in leading 3ICE Buffalo to a 4-1 victory.

Kinkaid came up clutch in a scoreless first half with eight saves -- including one on a 2-on-1, and another on a breakaway. He ended the game with 10 stops.

“Kinkaid was the difference,” Daneyko said. “He was incredible.”

Keith Kincaid 3ICE action

© Eliot J. Schechter/3ICE/Getty Images

Kinkaid had 30 saves in two wins for 3ICE Buffalo on Wednesday, leading his team into the final four championship round which starts Thursday at 7 p.m.

3ICE Buffalo was on the outside of the championship round entering play Wednesday, but with a 4-2 win against Chicago and then a win against 3ICE NY/NJ, Kinkaid helped his team not only get into the final day, but climb all the way to the top seed in the tournament.

On Thursday, No. 1 seed 3ICE Buffalo will face No. 4 Minnesota in the semifinal round; No. 2 3ICE NY/NJ will play No. 3 Tennessee in the other semifinal. The winners will play for the 3ICE title.

“I knew we needed to win, and I knew I needed to be dialed in early,” Kinkaid said.

The 36-year-old played last season for Savannah of the ECHL, a Panthers affiliate, and continues to wear the team’s unique neon green and black colors on his pads.

Of all the players in the 3ICE tournament, Kinkaid has the most NHL experience -- 10 NHL seasons, six of them with New Jersey, where he was 64-55-17 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and seven shutouts in 151 games (132 starts) and 0-2 with a 5.88 GAA and .804 save percentage in two starts.

3ICE Buffalo vs. 3ICE Chicago | Recap

In his NHL career, Kinkaid is 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA, .905 save percentage and eight shutouts in 169 games (146 starts) with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche from 2012-23.

Kinkaid does not yet have a contract for this season after he was 10-18-3 with a 3.17 GAA, .893 save percentage and one shutout in 32 games for Savannah last season. But his strong play with 3ICE Buffalo may change that.

To paraphrase Danyeko, Kinkaid certainly looks like he still has it. And Kinkaid says he's ready to go.

“Right now, I just want to keep playing. We’ll see what happens,” Kinkaid said. “This is a great opportunity to show I still have it. My body is holding up very well. I am 36, but I am just trying to prolong my career because once it’s done, it’s done. [3ICE] has given me the chance to keep playing, to showcase that I still have gas left in the tank. It has been a tough couple of years just bouncing around, but hopefully someone calls and I get the chance to play again this season.

“Any opportunity is fine with me.”

