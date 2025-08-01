Younger Brodeur seeking to blaze own trail as NHL goalie, thanks to 3ICE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- One of the unique characteristics of the 3ICE professional tournament is its big names.
Ray Bourque, Guy Carbonneau, Ken Daneyko, Grant Fuhr, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, Pierre Turgeon and Craig Patrick are all part of the 3-on-3 tournament, which completed its third of a five-week run at Baptist Health IcePlex, the Florida Panthers' training facility, on Thursday.
But those familiar names the 3ICE boasts are either coaches, or in Patrick’s case, the league commissioner.
There was a noticeable buzz Thursday when the 3ICE Dallas goalie was announced to the crowd.
Jeremy Brodeur is used to it.
Brodeur, the 28-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur, is about to start his ninth professional season.
He is well traveled, with games in Fort Lauderdale on a humid July evening just one of the odd stops in a career he feels may be just getting started.
He has a contract for this season with Utica of the American Hockey League; that's the affiliate of the New Jersey Devils -- where his father played 21 of his 22 NHL seasons and became the winningest goalie in League history with 691 victories.
“I feel that my game is on the incline,” the younger Brodeur said. “I feel that I have been getting better and better every year, and that is positive. It keeps me motivated. I’ll be in the same spot for a third year, so I am excited for that.’’