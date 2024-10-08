Eberle named Kraken captain, replaces Giordano

Eberle had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games last season. Selected by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, he is second in Kraken history in games played (239), goals (58), assists (93) and points (182). His six Stanley Cup Playoff goals rank first in team history, and his 11 points are second.

Eberle was alternate captain in each of his three seasons with the Kraken. His 245 games in the regular season are first in team history.

"Jordan's been a leader for our franchise since Day 1," Seattle general manager Ron Francis said. "He has the full respect of his teammates and is a tremendous role model for our younger players. Jordan's everything you'd want in a captain."

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Eberle has 702 points (299 goals, 403 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games for the Kraken, New York Islanders and Oilers and 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 76 playoff games.

Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers were named alternate captains.

"Leadership is about having a team-first mindset, and Jordan has all the qualities of a captain," Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. "His experience on the ice speaks for itself, but it's the way he treats everyone around him that leaves an indelible mark. I'm confident Jordan will be an outstanding leader for this franchise."

For the first time since 2010-11, every team in the NHL has a captain. Clayton Keller became the first to hold the role for the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 4.