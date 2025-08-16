Scheifele 'excited' to have Toews join Jets in return to NHL

Winnipeg forward also eyeing Olympic roster spot, longer playoff run for 2025-26 season

scheifele_081625

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

CALGARY -- Mark Scheifele can’t wait to play alongside Jonathan Toews with the Winnipeg Jets this season.

To Scheifele, Winnipeg was the proper landing spot for the 37-year-old forward after a two-season hiatus because of health issues.

“I thought it kind of was the perfect storm almost,” Scheifele said prior to taking part in the Rogers Legends of Hockey event as part of the PGA Tour Champions stop at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Saturday. “Coming back to Winnipeg, coming back from not playing for a couple of years, I thought it all made so much sense. I was obviously hoping that we were the front runner and we’re very excited to have him.”

Toews, a Winnipeg native, signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets on July 1. The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) is joining the defending Presidents’ Trophy winner, which finished first in the overall standings for the first time in franchise history.

“Obviously he’s a legend not just in the NHL, but Winnipeg especially,” Scheifele said. “I had a number of conversations with him this summer, he’s obviously really excited to get back playing hockey and to be with our group. I’m very excited to have a guy with his stature and his experience and all the above. I’m really excited to play with him.”

The Jets hope Toews can be a key piece of a Stanley Cup championship puzzle.

Winnipeg had high expectations going into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in six games in the second round.

“The expectations are to play well again,” Scheifele said. “We had an unbelievable start to the season last year, which was a lot of fun and we were able to keep it going, which was awesome and a lot of fun.

“I think the biggest thing for us is to take those expectations and use it as motivation. You want to be just as good as last year, but at the same time, it’s about winning a Stanley Cup and that’s the end goal. We didn’t get that done last year and that at the end of the day, is our biggest goal.”

NHL Tonight on Jonathan Toews' return to the NHL

Another goal for Scheifele is to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He was among 42 players invited to the Team Canada orientation camp in Calgary from Aug. 26-28.

“I’m very excited and very honored to be invited to that camp,” Scheifele said. “That’s something you don’t take lightly, it humbles you and makes you feel pretty good. I’m very excited for that camp and see some of the guys and hopefully, I can have a good start to the year to make that team.”

Potentially, it could be a memorable season for Scheifele and the Jets.

Winnipeg is returning the majority of its roster from last season, keeping expectations high.

One significant departure is forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) with the Carolina Hurricanes as an unrestricted free agent on July 3 after 10 seasons in Winnipeg.

“For sure, losing 'Niky' is a tough one,” Scheifele said. “He’s such a fantastic player, he was obviously a good friend of mine for the last 10 years, so it stinks to see a friend go and you wish him the best. He’s a fantastic player and it’s been awesome to see him grow over the years. You wish him the best and are excited to play against him this year.”

Winnipeg hopes Toews, along with free agent signings Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke, can make up some of the offense lost by the departure of Ehlers, who had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games last season.

The Jets are also counting on younger forwards Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov to compete for roster spots this season.

“There are spots available and we need young guys to come in and play,” Scheifele said. “You see all the good teams out there have young guys that come in and have been drafted and developed whether it’s in the AHL, college or junior, and we need guys to have good summers and be ready to step into a big role.”

Related Content

Toews to return to NHL next season with hometown Jets

Celebrini, Bedard invited to attend Canada Olympic camp

Ehlers signs 6-year, $51 million contract with Hurricanes

Jets sign Toews for leadership, add Nyquist, Pearson for depth

Latest News

Swift, Kelce enjoy a good otter highlight, just like Stars fans

Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Nashville Predators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Nashville Predators

Inside look at Nashville Predators

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Nashville Predators

3 questions facing Nashville Predators

NHL Network countdown: Quarter-Century Team

Montour making strong case for Canada at 2026 Olympics

Hamonic signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Red Wings

NHL hopefuls keep dreams alive after sparkling in 3ICE tournament

Montreal Canadiens fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Montreal Canadiens

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens