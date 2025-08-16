Scheifele 'excited' to have Toews join Jets in return to NHL

CALGARY -- Mark Scheifele can’t wait to play alongside Jonathan Toews with the Winnipeg Jets this season.

To Scheifele, Winnipeg was the proper landing spot for the 37-year-old forward after a two-season hiatus because of health issues.

“I thought it kind of was the perfect storm almost,” Scheifele said prior to taking part in the Rogers Legends of Hockey event as part of the PGA Tour Champions stop at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Saturday. “Coming back to Winnipeg, coming back from not playing for a couple of years, I thought it all made so much sense. I was obviously hoping that we were the front runner and we’re very excited to have him.”

Toews, a Winnipeg native, signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets on July 1. The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) is joining the defending Presidents’ Trophy winner, which finished first in the overall standings for the first time in franchise history.

“Obviously he’s a legend not just in the NHL, but Winnipeg especially,” Scheifele said. “I had a number of conversations with him this summer, he’s obviously really excited to get back playing hockey and to be with our group. I’m very excited to have a guy with his stature and his experience and all the above. I’m really excited to play with him.”

The Jets hope Toews can be a key piece of a Stanley Cup championship puzzle.

Winnipeg had high expectations going into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in six games in the second round.

“The expectations are to play well again,” Scheifele said. “We had an unbelievable start to the season last year, which was a lot of fun and we were able to keep it going, which was awesome and a lot of fun.

“I think the biggest thing for us is to take those expectations and use it as motivation. You want to be just as good as last year, but at the same time, it’s about winning a Stanley Cup and that’s the end goal. We didn’t get that done last year and that at the end of the day, is our biggest goal.”