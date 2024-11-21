Toews 'on healing journey' in India after health issues derailed career with Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews hasn’t been in the NHL for nearly two seasons, but the former Chicago Blackhawks captain has recently been on what he calls “a bit of a healing journey.”

The 36-year-old posted on Instagram on Thursday about spending five weeks in India to undergo a detox, saying, “I’m happy to say things are trending.”

Toews had health issues through the final few seasons in Chicago. The three-time Stanley Cup champion missed the entire 2020-21 season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. He was also out from Feb. 21-April 1, 2023, to deal with the effects of long COVID-19.

“It’s too long of a story to share all the details here, but it’s been almost (five) years of searching for a way to heal the inflammatory and immune system issues that took me out of hockey,” Toews wrote in the post. “The wisdom of Ayurveda has taught me that everything I experience, I am responsible for. Not only did it teach me better diet choices specific to my body type, it has deepened my intuitive relationship with myself and the world around me.”

He was not re-signed by the Blackhawks at the end of the 2022-23 season when the eight-year contract he signed on July 9, 2014, expired. His final game with the Blackhawks was a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on April 14, 2023.