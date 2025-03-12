Quick signs 1-year, $1.55 million contract with Rangers

Jonathan Quick signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract with the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old goalie could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season and received his third one-year contract since first joining the Rangers on July 1, 2023. Quick is 9-6-2 with a 3.14 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and three shutouts in 21 games (17 starts) this season.

Quick became the first United States-born goalie and 15h in NHL history to reach 400 wins when New York rallied with three third-period goals to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 2. He's the 17th goalie in NHL history to play 800 games, reaching the milestone in a 4-0 win against the Nashville Predators 4-0 on March 2.

"It just means I've been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning and put that above all else," Quick said after earning win No. 400. "I'm just grateful I've been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful."

Quick, the sixth different goalie in 50 years with three shutouts in one season at age 39 or older, is 27-12-4 with a 2.83 GAA, .904 save percentage and five shutouts in 48 games for the Rangers (43 starts). The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014) and Golden Knights (2023) is 402-289-88 with a 2.49 GAA, .911 save percentage and 63 shutouts in 18 seasons.

"It means he's been really good for a long time," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "If you watch him on a daily basis, it's not hard to figure out why he's reached that number. It's his work ethic. It's the teammate that we get to see on a daily basis. A great person who works hard, total professional."

The Rangers (31-28-6) have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and are two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. New York continues a three-game road trip at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG).