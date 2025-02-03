Quick gets 400th NHL win, Rangers rally past Golden Knights to end 3-game skid

Mika Zibanejad, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, scored a tying goal and had two assists for New York in the third period of his 900th NHL game. Artemi Panarin also had a goal and two assists, and K'Andre Miller scored the go-ahead goal for the Rangers (25-23-4), who had lost three in a row including 6-3 at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Jack Eichel scored twice for the Golden Knights (31-16-6), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and are 3-7-3 since Jan. 9. Adin Hill, a goalie for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 24 saves.

“Why it got away from us is we didn’t finish well enough to extend the lead in the second,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Even the chances in the third, we were off-net too often with our chances. That’s happening a lot lately for us. ... We’ve got to finish better.”

Zibanejad tied it 2-2 on a power play at 5:04 of the third with a backhand on a loose puck in the crease off a shot from J.T. Miller.

J.T. Miller, who had two assists in his second game since being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He scored twice Saturday.

“To get a guy like J.T., it’s exciting,” Zibanejad said. “Just the talent level he has and what he brings to the table, and obviously a lot of experience too. So, it’s been fun.”

K’Andre Miller gave New York a 3-2 lead at 11:33 on a one-timer under the crossbar set up by Zibanejad.

Panarin made it 4-2 at 18:19 with a wrist shot from a sharp angle on a power play.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “A little slow in the first. Better in the second. Our best was in the third.”