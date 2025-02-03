Jonathan Quick made 34 saves to become the first United States-born goalie to reach 400 NHL wins, and the New York Rangers rallied with three third-period goals to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Quick gets 400th NHL win, Rangers rally past Golden Knights to end 3-game skid
Becomes 1st U.S.-born goaltender to reach milestone in NHL history
Quick (400-288-88) is the 15th goalie in League history to hit the milestone and third active, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (572) and Sergei Bobrovsky (418). The 39-year-old won the Stanley Cup twice (2012, 2014) in 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1, 2023, and to the Golden Knights the following day.
“It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning, put that above all else,” said Quick, who is in his second season with the Rangers. “So, I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.”
Mika Zibanejad, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, scored a tying goal and had two assists for New York in the third period of his 900th NHL game. Artemi Panarin also had a goal and two assists, and K'Andre Miller scored the go-ahead goal for the Rangers (25-23-4), who had lost three in a row including 6-3 at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Jack Eichel scored twice for the Golden Knights (31-16-6), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and are 3-7-3 since Jan. 9. Adin Hill, a goalie for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 24 saves.
“Why it got away from us is we didn’t finish well enough to extend the lead in the second,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Even the chances in the third, we were off-net too often with our chances. That’s happening a lot lately for us. ... We’ve got to finish better.”
Zibanejad tied it 2-2 on a power play at 5:04 of the third with a backhand on a loose puck in the crease off a shot from J.T. Miller.
J.T. Miller, who had two assists in his second game since being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He scored twice Saturday.
“To get a guy like J.T., it’s exciting,” Zibanejad said. “Just the talent level he has and what he brings to the table, and obviously a lot of experience too. So, it’s been fun.”
K’Andre Miller gave New York a 3-2 lead at 11:33 on a one-timer under the crossbar set up by Zibanejad.
Panarin made it 4-2 at 18:19 with a wrist shot from a sharp angle on a power play.
“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “A little slow in the first. Better in the second. Our best was in the third.”
Eichel, a forward for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 on a power play at 19:41 of the first period with a snap shot from the high slot.
Alexis Lafreniere tied it 1-1 at 1:18 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle.
Eichel then put Vegas back in front 2-1 at 9:16 with his 18th goal and sixth in five games, a snap shot from the high slot.
“It’s frustrating,” Eichel said. “We did a lot of good things for 40 minutes and to let it slip away, it’s not a great feeling. So, it’s a 60-minute game and, obviously, have to find a way to finish it off. We’ll learn from it and get better.”
NOTES: Zibanejad’s goal was his 240th with the Rangers, tying Brian Leetch for the 10th most in their history. ... New York defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off after being named an injury replacement for Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa on Sunday. ... Forward Brandon Saad had three shots on goal in 16:22 of ice time in his first game after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Friday. He was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with the purpose of terminating his contract. ... Rangers forward Adam Edstrom did not play with a lower-body injury sustained Saturday. He continues to be evaluated.