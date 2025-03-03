Quick gets shutout in 800th NHL game, Rangers defeat Predators

It was Quick’s third shutout of the season and 63rd in the NHL. He became the 17th goalie in NHL history to appear in 800 games.

Artemi Panarin and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (30-26-4), who have won three of their past four games. Mika Zibanejad had two assists and has nine points (three goals, six assists) on a six-game point streak.

Justus Annunen made 30 saves for the Predators (21-32-7), who have lost four of their past five games.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 8:32 of the first period on a slap shot from the right circle on a partial breakaway. Alexis Lafreniere made a cross-ice pass to Panarin through the neutral zone, and he beat Annunen on the glove side.

J.T. Miller gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead at 1:02 of the second period on a pass from Panarin on the power play. Panarin had the puck in the high slot, and he found Miller cutting to the net on Annunen’s blocker side.

K’Andre Miller gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead at 3:25 of the second period on a forehand-to-backhand move from below the right circle on a pass from J.T. Miller.

Brett Berard made it 4-0 at 16:57 of the third period on a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Sam Carrick.

Forward Juuso Parssinen and defenseman Calvin de Haan made their Rangers debuts after being traded from the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. De Haan had an assist on Panarin’s goal.

Rangers forward Reilly Smith did not play because of roster management purposes.