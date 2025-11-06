Tavares glad to finally celebrate with Maple Leafs 1 week after scoring No. 500

Like, for starters, his uncle John.
Uncle John Tavares, now the coach of the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits, is the NLL’s all-time leader in goals (815) and points (1,749). Nephew John grew up watching an uncle he refers to as “probably the greatest in his sport” and, in the process, gleaned the traits of how to be a professional, not to mention how much work goes into excelling at your craft.
Uncle John was not at the game Wednesday. He and his family were at their home in nearby Mississauga, watching his nephew’s special occasion on TV and swelling with pride though it all.
“It was a great celebration for John and his family,” Uncle John told NHL.com via text. “It was fitting that he scored the go-ahead goal the same night he celebrated his 500th goal.
“I thought John had a great game and he was buzzing all night.”
His teammates could not have agreed more.
“That was a big goal,” captain Auston Matthews said of No. 501. “So it meant a lot. I think to have that celebratory thing before the game, I mean, it’s a huge honor to play with a guy like that.
“He’s accomplished so much in his career. And he’s as good a person as he is a player and teammate. I can’t say enough great things about him.”
Earlier this season, Tavares became just the fourth player in NHL history to have at least 500 points with two franchises (Maple Leafs, New York Islanders), joining Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings), Mark Messier (Oilers, New York Rangers) and Ron Francis (Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins). He followed that up last week by joining Hall of Famer Mats Sundin as the only players to score their 500th goals in a Maple Leafs uniform.
As part of the ceremony, Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly joined Tavares and his family to give out commemorative sticks to his kids and flowers for his mom and wife. General manager Brad Treliving then presented Tavares with a golden stick to highlight the milestone.