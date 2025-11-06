Tavares glad to finally celebrate with Maple Leafs 1 week after scoring No. 500

About two hours later, Tavares capped off his special night by scoring the go-ahead goal at 8:06 of the third period to put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 in a game they went on to win 5-3 against the Utah Mammoth.

Now, finally, there was really something to celebrate.

So much so that the normally stoic Tavares offered a playful answer afterward when asked if his young kids understood the gravity of what Daddy had just accomplished.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know. I mean, they’re certainly starting to learn a little bit about science, so gravity, I don’t know …”

The response drew laughter from the media scrum. He himself had a chuckle.

That sliver of humor, from the usually serious, focused Tavares, in itself showed how meaningful this night had been, with him being able to share it with those he loved.

“Obviously appreciate the club, the fans, [and] the reception I got was really, really special,” he said. “To share with my family like that was amazing. They’ve been on this journey, my parents, right from the get-go. And my wife and my kids, amazing to share with them. My biggest supporters. They sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do. And even better to follow it up with a better effort today and a big win.

“I think [the 500-goal milestone] hit me more today,” he continued. “It makes you think about a lot of things. And mostly appreciate, I mean, the goals, I’m really proud of it. A lot of people obviously contributed to it. But just to be going since I was a kid to get to this point, I’m just thankful for so many people who impacted me in such a great way.”