Tavares glad to finally celebrate with Maple Leafs 1 week after scoring No. 500

tavares_smile_110625

TORONTO -- John Tavares didn’t even crack a smile when he scored career goal No. 500.

One week later, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward was cracking jokes with the media after scoring No. 501.

What a difference seven days make.

Indeed, when the 35-year-old became the 49th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 29, there was very little reason to celebrate. Nor was he about to. Even with his milestone moment, the Maple Leafs were still trailing the Blue Jackets 6-2 in a game Toronto would end up losing 6-3.

Wednesday was a totally different story.

It started with a pregame ceremony in which his parents, Barbara and Joe; wife, Aryne; 6-year-old son, Jace; 4-year-old son, Axton; and 2-year-old daughter, Rae, were on the ice to see him honored for his prestigious accomplishment.

About two hours later, Tavares capped off his special night by scoring the go-ahead goal at 8:06 of the third period to put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 in a game they went on to win 5-3 against the Utah Mammoth.

Now, finally, there was really something to celebrate.

So much so that the normally stoic Tavares offered a playful answer afterward when asked if his young kids understood the gravity of what Daddy had just accomplished.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know. I mean, they’re certainly starting to learn a little bit about science, so gravity, I don’t know …”

The response drew laughter from the media scrum. He himself had a chuckle.

That sliver of humor, from the usually serious, focused Tavares, in itself showed how meaningful this night had been, with him being able to share it with those he loved.

“Obviously appreciate the club, the fans, [and] the reception I got was really, really special,” he said. “To share with my family like that was amazing. They’ve been on this journey, my parents, right from the get-go. And my wife and my kids, amazing to share with them. My biggest supporters. They sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do. And even better to follow it up with a better effort today and a big win.

“I think [the 500-goal milestone] hit me more today,” he continued. “It makes you think about a lot of things. And mostly appreciate, I mean, the goals, I’m really proud of it. A lot of people obviously contributed to it. But just to be going since I was a kid to get to this point, I’m just thankful for so many people who impacted me in such a great way.”

tavares_mapleleafs_110625

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Like, for starters, his uncle John.

Uncle John Tavares, now the coach of the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits, is the NLL’s all-time leader in goals (815) and points (1,749). Nephew John grew up watching an uncle he refers to as “probably the greatest in his sport” and, in the process, gleaned the traits of how to be a professional, not to mention how much work goes into excelling at your craft.

Uncle John was not at the game Wednesday. He and his family were at their home in nearby Mississauga, watching his nephew’s special occasion on TV and swelling with pride though it all.

“It was a great celebration for John and his family,” Uncle John told NHL.com via text. “It was fitting that he scored the go-ahead goal the same night he celebrated his 500th goal.

“I thought John had a great game and he was buzzing all night.”

His teammates could not have agreed more.

“That was a big goal,” captain Auston Matthews said of No. 501. “So it meant a lot. I think to have that celebratory thing before the game, I mean, it’s a huge honor to play with a guy like that.

“He’s accomplished so much in his career. And he’s as good a person as he is a player and teammate. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Earlier this season, Tavares became just the fourth player in NHL history to have at least 500 points with two franchises (Maple Leafs, New York Islanders), joining Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings), Mark Messier (Oilers, New York Rangers) and Ron Francis (Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins). He followed that up last week by joining Hall of Famer Mats Sundin as the only players to score their 500th goals in a Maple Leafs uniform.

As part of the ceremony, Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly joined Tavares and his family to give out commemorative sticks to his kids and flowers for his mom and wife. General manager Brad Treliving then presented Tavares with a golden stick to highlight the milestone.

tavares_pregame_110625

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

All in all, a special night for someone his teammates call a special player and person.

“Just really cool,” forward Matthew Knies said. “Honestly, it gives you chills.”

Even if they came a week later than expected.

