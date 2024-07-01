Quenneville, Bowman, MacIsaac reinstated by NHL

Joel Quenneville, the second winningest coach in NHL history, can seek employment in the NHL after being ineligible for the past 2 1/2 years.

Quenneville, Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac have not worked in the NHL since October 2021 for what the NHL said was “as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the team’s video coach.”

Quenneville, who was coach of the Blackhawks in 2010, last worked in the NHL as coach of the Florida Panthers. He resigned his position on Oct. 29, 2021, after a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Bowman, who was the GM of the Blackhawks in 2010, resigned as Chicago’s president of hockey operations and GM on Oct. 27, 2021. MacIsaac, who was the assistant GM in 2010, was fired the same day.

“While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which, not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership,” the NHL said in a statement. “Moreover, each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse.

“The League expects that they will continue this commitment in any future capacity with the NHL and/or one of our Clubs.”

Quenneville, who has a career record of 969-572-150 with 77 ties, is second in wins behind Scotty Bowman (1,244). He has coached the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Blackhawks and Panthers, winning the Stanley Cup three times with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015).

He was hired as coach of the Panthers before the 2019-20 season and resigned seven games into the 2021-22 season.

“While Clubs are free to discuss potential employment opportunities with Messrs. Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville effective immediately, they will not be permitted to enter into new employment relationships with any of these individuals until on or after Wednesday, July 10, 2024,” the NHL said.