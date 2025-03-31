NHL Buzz: McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey Monday, although there is still no timeline for the defenseman's return.

McAvoy, who has not played since the 4 Nations Face-Off, sustained an injury to his right shoulder while playing for the United States against Finland on Feb. 13. He played with the team against Canada on Feb. 15 before being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital with pain in his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an infection and a significant injury to his AC joint.

"We're going one day at a time; I think that's how I'm approaching it and how our staff is as well, just doing every day what we can to try and improve my shoulder," McAvoy said.

When asked if it was more about pain or building strength, McAvoy said, "Both."

McAvoy, who joined the Bruins for a portion of their recent road trip, has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season.

"He's out of the red (noncontact) jersey, he was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "Today (he) was able to start some initial contact with the group. We still have no timeline on his return yet."

Asked if he would return to play, with Boston (30-35-9) unlikely to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sacco said, "I think if he's ready and he's cleared to play, like any player, they want to get back in there." -- Amalie Benjamin