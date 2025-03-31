Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins
Sissons likely out for season for Predators; Hathaway to return for Flyers
© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey Monday, although there is still no timeline for the defenseman's return.
McAvoy, who has not played since the 4 Nations Face-Off, sustained an injury to his right shoulder while playing for the United States against Finland on Feb. 13. He played with the team against Canada on Feb. 15 before being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital with pain in his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an infection and a significant injury to his AC joint.
"We're going one day at a time; I think that's how I'm approaching it and how our staff is as well, just doing every day what we can to try and improve my shoulder," McAvoy said.
When asked if it was more about pain or building strength, McAvoy said, "Both."
McAvoy, who joined the Bruins for a portion of their recent road trip, has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season.
"He's out of the red (noncontact) jersey, he was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "Today (he) was able to start some initial contact with the group. We still have no timeline on his return yet."
Asked if he would return to play, with Boston (30-35-9) unlikely to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sacco said, "I think if he's ready and he's cleared to play, like any player, they want to get back in there." -- Amalie Benjamin
Nashville Predators
Colton Sissons is likely out for the season with a lower-body injury.
The forward is week to week after leaving in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday and not returning.
Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) is day to day; the forward played 16:21 Saturday.
The Predators (27-38-8) visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP). They have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Philadelphia Flyers
Garnet Hathaway will play against the Predators on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP) after missing 15 games because of an upper-body injury.
The forward was injured on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bokondji Imama during the second period of a 5-4 overtime loss Feb. 27.
Hathaway has been practicing for more than a week, but understood he needed to be patient before returning to the lineup.
"So many things start creeping in, you think you have control over them, and then one thing happens that you don't have control, and you start realizing, I think, the things that you don't," Hathaway said. "And there's a lot more that you don't have control over than you do. It's just the perspective, I think, and trying to get back was trying to be patient, trying to go day by day, and really live in that moment."
Hathway, who will play his 600th NHL game, has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 60 games this season, and leads the Flyers with 218 hits.
"It's always tough with that type of injury," Philadelphia coach Brad Shaw said. "He plays a very physical style so you know when you put him in there's going to be a lot of contact. He's comfortable with it, that was a real important thing. And we're happy to see him back in there."
Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who has been out since March 11 and is considered week to week because of an upper-body injury, likely will not play again this season, Shaw said.
"The plan is to not have him back this season," Shaw said. "I'm not 100 percent on what the timeline looks like, but I can't imagine he would be playing in the next couple weeks."
Ristolainen has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 63 games. -- Adam Kimelman
Colorado Avalanche
Taylor Makar, the brother of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, signed a one-year, entry-level contract on Monday.
The 24-year-old forward finished the 2024-25 NCAA season tied for first in goals (18) and second in points (30) points in 38 games with the University of Maine.
He also led the team with six game-winning goals.
Maine was eliminated from the NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Tournament in a 5-1 loss to Penn State on Friday.
Makar had 52 points (33 goals, 19 assists) in 123 college hockey games, including 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 85 games with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he played from 2021-24 before transferring to Maine.
Makar was selected by Colorado in the seventh round (No. 220) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He will play the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout contract with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. -- Ryan Boulding
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin participated in the Stars' morning skate prior to their 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the next step in his recovery process.
Seguin, a center, has not played since a 3-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 1. The 33-year-old had hip surgery Dec. 5 and was expected to need 4-6 months to recover
"He looks good," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "Next steps are getting the wind and the cardio [back], so he had a good little skate there."
Seguin had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games before the surgery. He remains on long-term injured reserve.
"We've got a whole sports science department that really comes up with a plan on work rate and workload, and you can see they monitor everything," DeBoer said on how Seguin is working his way back to game speed. "Everything is structured and orchestrated, so we just try and follow the recommendations, but he’s taken some big steps."
The Stars (48-21-4) clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. They visit the Kraken again on Monday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, TVAS). -- Darren Brown
Calgary Flames
Connor Zary is week to week with a lower-body injury.
The Flames forward left a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday in the third period following a collision with Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen. He had an assist in 12:56 of ice time.
"Hopefully it’s on the shorter end of that (week-to-week) scale, so we’ll see how it goes," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said Saturday before a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers.
Zary previously missed 14 games from Jan. 11-Feb. 23 because of an injury to his left knee. He has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games this season.
"He went through a lot after his first injury trying to get back ready to play, so you hate to see a player get injured again," Huska said. "Unfortunately, he’s going to have to do the same thing again to get himself ready to go. He’s a good young man with a good head on his shoulders and I know he'll commit to his rehab."
The Flames (34-26-12) are seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference with three games in hand. They play at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, PRIME)