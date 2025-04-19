Bratt expects to be 'focal point' for Devils in 1st round series against Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt knows he will be relied upon heavily to produce for the New Jersey Devils during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It's a role the 26-year-old forward relishes entering the Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 of the best-of-7 series will be played at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS).

"I worked extremely hard every day for so many years to prove myself and prove to other people that I should have been chosen higher in the draft, and maybe it just gave me that little chip on my shoulder to work even harder," Bratt said. "I've always liked to kind of be that little underdog.

“I feel like I always have been someone who thrives in situations where people don't expect you to do certain things but where I just believe in myself and work through it."

Bratt was selected in the sixth round (No. 162) of the 2016 NHL Draft. His 447 points (150 goals, 297 assists) ranks fifth among players chosen in the 2016 draft, behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (726), Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (636), Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat (509) and Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller (508), each of whom was chosen in the first two rounds of the draft, with Matthews (No. 1), Tkachuk (No. 6) and Keller (No. 7) top-10 selections.

This season, Bratt led New Jersey with 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 games, setting a Devils/Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies single-season record for assists. Bratt and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers were the only NHL forwards with at least 80 points and 90 hits.