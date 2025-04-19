Bratt expects to be 'focal point' for Devils in 1st round series against Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt knows he will be relied upon heavily to produce for the New Jersey Devils during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It's a role the 26-year-old forward relishes entering the Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 of the best-of-7 series will be played at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS).

"I worked extremely hard every day for so many years to prove myself and prove to other people that I should have been chosen higher in the draft, and maybe it just gave me that little chip on my shoulder to work even harder," Bratt said. "I've always liked to kind of be that little underdog.

“I feel like I always have been someone who thrives in situations where people don't expect you to do certain things but where I just believe in myself and work through it."

Bratt was selected in the sixth round (No. 162) of the 2016 NHL Draft. His 447 points (150 goals, 297 assists) ranks fifth among players chosen in the 2016 draft, behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (726), Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (636), Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat (509) and Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller (508), each of whom was chosen in the first two rounds of the draft, with Matthews (No. 1), Tkachuk (No. 6) and Keller (No. 7) top-10 selections.

This season, Bratt led New Jersey with 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 games, setting a Devils/Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies single-season record for assists. Bratt and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers were the only NHL forwards with at least 80 points and 90 hits.

"He's been so important and valuable to our team and in all regards," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Obviously, he's similar to [captain Nico Hischier] in the sense that he does a lot of work on our penalty kill and is a key piece there. The power-play work, and now, especially with Jack [Hughes] being out, he's more of a focal point and that hasn't slowed him down. When I say focal point, I'm referring to the opposition. He's a guy that they're going to key on even more so with Jack out of the lineup, but he's managed that well."

Bratt remembers how Carolina's hard and heavy style of play basically suffocated him and the Devils' offense during a five-game loss in the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round, when New Jersey was outscored 24-13.

Bratt had two assists and was minus-6 in the series.

"After the loss to the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs two years ago, I went into the summer extremely committed to get the work done I needed and it's been a process every day," Bratt said. "It hasn't been one little change to something, but it's been acknowledging how I play more with the puck. How do I win more pucks? It's not just about running over guys for me, but more about what do I need to bring to the game and to the team to control more plays. How do I have the puck on my stick more?

"I know that I play my best hockey when I have the puck on my stick. I can set up teammates or can create scoring chances for myself and other guys."

In four games against the Hurricanes this season, Bratt led the Devils with seven points (two goals, five assists).

"I think going through those times, knowing a bit how they play and knowing how I need to evolve and get better, stronger, faster, all the things that just give me a better chance to succeed against teams like that," Bratt said. "I feel like when we played in the regular season I was able to bring out a good performance based on what I've learned over time.

"They're definitely a tough team, but I feel like this is what I work for, too."

Bratt knows the Devils will need him to carry his regular-season success into the playoffs. He's prepared to do that despite the loss of Jack Hughes to a season-ending shoulder injury. Bratt had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 19 games after the Devils' No. 1 center was injured March 2.

"Jack's an amazing player and obviously we want him on the team; we really make each other better," Bratt said. "At the same time, Jack's hurt now, so it's time for other guys to step up. I definitely feel like this is a role that I train for in the summer.

"This is what I prepare myself for all season long, to be able to step in and in situations like this."

Keefe credits Bratt for his commitment to being the best version of himself every day and every game.

"It's a credit to him for being resilient, being mentally tough," Keefe said. "As we've said a number of times, all of that is built off the ice with how he prepares and how consistent he is in his habits, his routines, that set him up for success every day.

"That, combined with the talent, it's a great recipe for sustainable success."

