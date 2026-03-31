Nill signs 2-year contract to remain Stars GM

Jim Nill signed a two-year contract to remain general manager of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Nill, 67, has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award each of the past three seasons. During that span, the Stars led the NHL with 327 points in the regular season and ranked fourth with 149 wins. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, their 29 wins trail only the Florida Panthers (45) and Edmonton Oilers (35) for the most wins in postseason play.

Under Nill's guidance, the Stars are 549-345-125 and have made the playoffs in nine seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and the Western Conference Final four times.

Dallas, which has advanced to the Western Conference Final each of the past three seasons, is 44-18-12 this season, second in the Central Division, and has clinched a berth in the playoffs.

"I'm fortunate to work with incredibly talented and passionate individuals that have helped our franchise become one of the best in the NHL," Nill said. "I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to continue as general manager of the Stars. My family and I would like to thank (Stars owner) Tom Gaglardi for his continued support as we look to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas."

Since being named GM prior to the 2013-14 season, Dallas' 63 postseason wins are the second-most in the NHL (Tampa Bay Lightning, 88). Their 549 regular-season wins are the eighth-most during that span.

"Jim has established himself as one of the most respected general managers in the NHL," Gaglardi said. "Through his roster management and talent evaluation, he has positioned our franchise to be amongst the best teams in our League in both the present and future. I'm thrilled that he will continue to guide the Stars."