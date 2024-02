The saying goes never meet your heroes, but that saying should go right out the window if your hero is Jaromir Jagr.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang met Jagr, his hero since he was a youth hockey player, at Penguins practice on Saturday. Jagr participated in the team's skate a day before his number is set to be retired.

Letang couldn't resist. Not only was he sporting a full Jagr mullet, but he skated right up to the legend and told him the truth.