Lohrei signs 2-year, $6.4 million contract with Bruins

Mason Lohrei signed a two-year, $6.4 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman could have been a restricted free agent July 1. He set NHL career highs in goals (five), assists (28) and points (33) in 77 games this season and led the Bruins at his position in assists, points and power-play points (16) while averaging 19:32 of ice time per game.

Selected by Boston in the second round (No. 58) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lohrei has 46 points (nine goals, 37 assists) in 118 regular-season games for the Bruins and four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.