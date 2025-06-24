Abbotsford edges Charlotte in Game 6, wins Calder Cup

The Abbotsford Canucks won the Calder Cup for the first time in their history by defeating the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in Game 6 of the Finals at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday.

Abbotsford, which is in its fourth season in the American Hockey League, is the affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. The team was led by former NHL forward Manny Malhotra, who was in his first season as coach.

Linus Karlsson, Sammy Blais and Danila Klimovich scored, and Arshdeep Bains had two assists for Abbotsford. Arturs Silovs made 28 saves.

John Leonard and Jack Devine scored for Charlotte, which is the AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Kaapo Kahkonen made 17 saves.

Leonard gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead at 2:49 of the first period. He collected a turnover in the left circle and beat Silovs blocker side with a wrist shot.

Devine pushed it to 2-0 at 13:14, taking a return pass from Eamon Powell on a 3-on-2 rush and scoring with a one-timer from the left circle.

Blais cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 17:38. He roofed a shot over the glove of Kahkonen through a screen by Max Sasson.

Klimovich tied it 2-2 at 3:44 of the second period, getting the rebound of Chase Wouters’ initial attempt in front and scoring with a shot that deflected in off Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick.

Karlsson gave Abbotsford a 3-2 lead at 17:19. He buried a one-timer down low past the outstretched blocker of Kahkonen after receiving a cross-ice pass from Bains, who had won a battle for the puck below the goal line.

Karlsson led the AHL with 14 goals, including five in the Finals, and 26 points this postseason.